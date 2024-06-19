Advertisement
Man With Dyed Hair, Beard Held At Delhi Airport For Trying To Travel As 60-Plus Passenger

Delhi Airport: A 24-year-old man allegedly personating as a sexagenarian bound for Canada has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi international airport, a senior officer of the force said on Wednesday.

Jun 19, 2024
Man With Dyed Hair Held At Delhi Airport: A 24-year-old man allegedly personating as a sexagenarian bound for Canada has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi international airport, a senior officer of the force said on Wednesday. The passenger Guru Sewak Singh, with dyed hair and beard, was intercepted on Tuesday evening at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and has been handed over to the Delhi Police, he said.

The man was first checked by CISF personnel as his activities were found to be suspicious. He initially produced his identity in the form of a passport bearing the name Rashvindar Singh Sahota, 67. He was supposed to board an Air Canada flight flying out of Delhi on Tuesday, the officer said.

"The man's appearance, voice and skin texture seemed significantly younger than the details provided in the passport. Closer observation revealed that he had dyed his hair and beard white and was wearing glasses to appear older," he said.

The passenger, following further interrogation, disclosed his correct identity as Guru Sewak Singh, 24, and the photo of a passport in this name was also found in his mobile phone, the officer said.

As the case was of forged passport and impersonation, the passenger was handed along with his belongings over to Delhi Police for legal action in the matter, he said.

