Man's ad for Bike instructor goes viral, internet says 'getting Govt job is easier'

With time, the evolution of technology, and the increased use of the internet, it has become common for people to look for job vacancies online. Multiple platforms like LinkedIn are the most popular medium for job seekers and providers to connect with the people they need. However, this hasn't limited both parties' creativity and helped increase it while considering multiple factors like the employer's preference and many other things. However, changing the pattern, a modern employer posted an advertisement in a Newspaper for a job vacancy. Now, the advertisement posted in print media is taking over the internet.

The advertisement on the tenth page of a newspaper is commanding the attention of a lot of people on social media. The advertiser posted multiple requirements that he wanted his bike instructor to fulfill. The requirements in the ad asked for the bike instructor to be polite. However, that's the simplest requirement of all. The advertiser wanted his employee's star sign not to be Gemini. With these requirements, he also said that he had a Jawa Bobber motorcycle that he intended to use for his lessons.

The advertisement read, "This is Pravinbhai Sudani, need an instructor to teach me riding a bike. He must be polite cuz if I wanted to be humiliated I would've asked my dad to teach me. He shouldn't be a Gemini as they are irresponsible. Also if he loves anime we can discuss Naruto. My bike is Jawa Bobber. Don't ask for unreal money as I won it by playing bidblast on the CRED store."

A Twitter user named Aneeta posted the newspaper clipping on Twitter. The description for the photo states, "I am still trying to process Pravinbhai ki demands." Since then, it has received 5,000 likes and 3 lakh views.

The post has got a lot of reactions from netizens. One of the users commented on the post, saying, "Getting a government job is easier than this." While another user said, "Getting a job in BCCI is easier than this." However, many were skeptical of the ad and said that it can be from CRED.