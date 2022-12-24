Top upcoming SUV launches in 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar and more

The Indian automobile industry is expected to greet the year 2023 on a high note, with India's top auto show, the Auto Expo will return after three years in Noida. The Auto Expo 2023 will witness launches from high-end SUVs to cutting-edge EVs. Not just the Auto Expo, but the year 2023 will witness some truly big launches, riding on the success of 2022, one of the best years of the Indian automotive industry. The list of top SUV launches is expected to involve vehicles like Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar 5-door, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos facelifts among others. To help you plan your purchase, here's a list of the top new SUVs, arriving in India in 2023.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

On the eve of World EV Day, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the fun and fast XUV400 electric SUV. The XUV400 will be Mahindra's first EV to feature the twin peaks logo with a satin copper finish, giving it a distinct presence on the road. The XUV400 is a large-sized electric SUV with cutting-edge technology, powerful features, and exciting performance. The XUV400's stunning performance makes it the first Indian-made passenger vehicle with the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment, reaching 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 150 kmph. The XUV400 is powered by global technology leaders and includes high precision microcontrollers for critical parts such as the smart vehicle control unit and battery management system, as well as the highest level of safety compliance according to global standards.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The all-new Jimny off-roader from Maruti Suzuki will enter the lifestyle SUV segment. The 5-door Jimny will be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. It will only be available through the NEXA premium dealership network. It will compete with the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha, both of which will receive 5-door models in the near future. The new 1.5-liter K15 naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a mild hybrid setup will power the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. This engine has a power output of 101bhp and a torque output of 137Nm. A 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be available. Suzuki's AllGrip Pro AWD system, the most capable version of Suzuki's AllGrip technology, will be standard on the new Jimny 5 door.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

During the GIIAS 2021 Motor Show in Indonesia, the updated Hyundai Creta made its debut. The updated SUV is expected to arrive in India in the first month of 2023. The new Creta was inspired by the next-generation Tucson, both of which feature the company's new parametric grille that runs along the length of the vehicle. In comparison to the previous generation, the new model appears to have more angular taillights and a reworked trunk. On either side of the tail light cluster, two vertical creases can be seen, and a plastic panel connects the two halves. The bumper in the back is new as well.

Kia Seltos Facelift

The upcoming 2023 Kia Seltos facelift breaks cover as a spicier-looking SUV with a revised interior and feature list. The 2023 Kia Seltos will come with updated styling, along with a revised interior, and will be based on the same body shell as earlier; therefore, changes largely remain superficial. The updated SUV gets new features like a 10.25-instrument cluster, new interior elements, etc. Furthermore, because its platform is highly localised for India, Kia could add more features to the India-specific model. The manufacturer could include features such as a panoramic sunroof, electronic tailgate, electric parking brake with auto-hold, and so on.