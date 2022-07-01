NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI

Maruti Suzuki India reports 5.7 per cent increase in June 2022 sales: Swift, Celerio, Ignis tops the chart

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 5.7 per cent increase in wholesales at 1,55,857 units in June; Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire leads in compact segment, reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
  • Maruti Suzuki India reported a 5.7% increase in total sales
  • Sales in the compact segment, such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire increased manifold
  • Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso declined

Trending Photos

Maruti Suzuki India reports 5.7 per cent increase in June 2022 sales: Swift, Celerio, Ignis tops the chart

India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) dispatched 1,47,368 units to dealers in June 2021 reporting a 5.7 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,55,857 units in June, MSI said in a statement. Last month, the company's domestic sales increased 1.28 per cent to 1,32,024 units, as against 1,30,348 units in June 2021, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 14,442 units, compared to 17,439 units in the same month last year. Sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, however increased to 77,746 units against 68,849 units in June 2021.

Sales of mid-size sedan Ciaz increased to 1,507 units last month, from 602 units in June 2021.

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV unveiled: Top 5 highlights you need to know

However, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined to 18,860 units, compared to 28,172 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports jumped to 23,833 units last month, against 17,020 vehicles in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Further, Maruti Suzuki India recently launched the new 2022 Brezza Facelift and right after the launch, the SUV has already received 45,000 bookings in just 8 days.  

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Big decision to ban single-use plastic
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?