Maruti Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition Unveiled: Here's All You Need To Know

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is yet to be launched in the Indian market. However, the car is a common site in the international market. Hence, it keeps evolving. In the most recent evolution, the company unveiled the Suzuki Jimny Special Heritage Edition for the Australian market. This new edition of the car will be limited to 300 units and has been launched at a price of 33,490 Australian Dollars (around Rs 18 Lakh). The new edition celebrates the legacy of the off-roader SUV with multiple changes in its appearance.

The new Heritage edition of the Suzuki Jimny will be based on the GLX variant of the SUV. As part of the changes, It receives aesthetic improvements to set itself apart from the typical appearance of the SUV. On the outside, it gets new body decals, red mudflaps up front and back, etc. Furthermore, it holds the ground with 15-inch alloy wheels.

The Jimny Heritage Edition gets multiple new paint schemes like Black Pearl, Jungle Green, White, and Medium Grey. Among these, only the white colour is the available in the standard version as well. Since it is based on the GLX, the Japanese manufacturer has added a badge and a cargo tray as well.

The list of features on the Suzuki Jimny includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation, climate control, a reverse parking camera, automatic LED headlamps, front fog lamps, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, a dual-speaker audio system, and many other things.

Meanwhile, India waits for the launch of the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The SUV made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023. In addition, the automaker opened the bookings for the new SUV. However, there is still no information on the price of the SUV. But considering the specs of the car and the Indian market, expectations are the SUV will be priced between Rs 10-18 Lakh. Upon launch, it will compete against the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.