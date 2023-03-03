Maruti Suzuki Jimny Imagined As An Electric SUV Gives Genuine EV Vibe, Check Pics

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most anticipated off-road SUVs in India. The vehicle has been in discussions even before it was unveiled in India. The buzz created by the SUV increased even more after the company unveiled the SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. Following the unveiling, many artists created their versions of the car through digital rendering. In a similar vein, one of the artists has created a digital rendering showing an electric Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Considering the ongoing shift in the automotive industry toward electric vehicles, this might even become a reality someday.

The design created by SRK Designs was shared via a YouTube video showcasing the Maruti Suzuki Jimny with an electric powertrain. Looking at the design, it is apparent that the designer has taken all the basic elements of an electric vehicle and fused them with the design of Jimny. For instance, the car gets a closed grille design with slight changes in the bumper design. However, the designer has made sure not to play around with the off-road appeal of the SUV and retains its original boxy design.

Other changes in the exterior design of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny EV can be seen in the form of the new design of the alloy wheels. Furthermore, being an EV, the SUV gets a charging port on the side of the car. Interestingly, the designer has placed the charging port at the rear end like most of the EVs in the Indian market. To add to the 'electrified' appeal, it gets a blue and white dual-tone paint scheme.

It is to be noted that Maruti Suzuki has started moving towards the electrification of their cars. Though currently, the Indian automaker only has plug-in hybrids on sale, the company has expressed its intentions to manufacture electric cars in the future.

The first step of the Indian automaker in the direction of electrification can be seen in the form of the Maruti Suzuki eVX unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. If rumours are to be believed, the company is working on Jimny with an electric powertrain. However, the electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is still a distant dream.