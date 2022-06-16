Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared breaks cover, gets 585hp 4.0-litre V8 engine

Mercedes AMG G 63 is already a vehicle standing among the titans of off-roader SUVs. However, taking it to the next level, the German brand has revealed the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x42 and the AMG 6x6, addressing the new SUVs the brand called the "last of its kind." The SUV's power source is a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, producing a massive 585 hp. The mill gives it 163 more horses compared to the old G500 4x42.

Talking about the hardware, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x42 gets better suspensions with the addition of portal axels. However, the front suspension remains the same as on the previous models giving it a ground clearance of 13.8 inches and a water wading capacity of 35.8 inches. It is to be noted that these numbers are a bit less compared to the earlier versions of the off-roader. Moreover, it is equipped with a full-time four-wheel-drive system to add to its capabilities.

Getting to the aesthetics of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x42, the SUV has the looks that are what you might expect of a capable off-roader. It gets extended fender flares finished with carbon fibre. They are complemented by 22-inch wheels with chunky tires to add to their persona. Moving on, the carbon fibre finds its way to the rear end of the car in the off-road light housing and the spare tire carrier. The consumers have the option of adding a rood rack or a rear ladder.

Also read: Cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV priced at Rs 2.45 crore, check pics

Coming from the house of the German luxury car maker, the interiors are plush with Nappa leather and ambient lighting. The consumers are provided with the options of colour stitching to bring together the high-end luxury material one might choose.

The prices for the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x42 have not been announced yet. However, the order for the SUV can be placed only for a limited time. Moreover, the tag "last of its kind" might mean that it might actually be the last of its kind.