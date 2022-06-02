हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shreyas Iyer

Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes-AMG G 63 4MATIC priced at Rs 2.45 crore, check pics

The pictures of Shreyas Iyer taking delivery of his Mercedes-AMG G 63 4MATIC were shared by Mercedes-Benz dealership from Mumbai, Landmark Cars.

Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes-AMG G 63 4MATIC priced at Rs 2.45 crore, check pics
Shreyas Iyer takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG G 63 (Image: LinkedIn)

Indian Cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain at IPL 2022 Shreyas Iyer has bought a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV priced at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The pictures of Shreyas taking delivery of his SUV were shared by Mercedes-Benz Landmark Cars, Mumbai, a prominent dealership of the German carmaker.

Sharing images on social media, Landmark Cars Mumbai wrote, “Congratulations to Indian cricketer Mr. Shreyas Iyer for driving home a brand new Mercedes-Benz G 63, the Star that uploads the legacy with unsurpassed off-road and on-road capabilities and a distinctive, timeless design! We welcome you to the Star family and hope you enjoy driving this Star as much as we enjoy watching your cover drives.”

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic is the top-spec variant in the iconic G-Wagon series and is powered by a AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, with an output of 430 kW (585 hp), and a peak torque of 850 Nm. Thanks to its massive engine, the SUV can do from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

