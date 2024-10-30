MG Motor Delivers Over 100 EVs In Delhi-NCR On Dhanteras

JSW MG Motor India Electric Car Sales on Dhanteras: JSW MG Motor India delivered over a hundred EVs in a single day on the occasion of Dhanteras in Delhi-NCR. Notably, JSW MG Motor India is the second-largest electric car seller in the country after Tata Motors, currently offering three EVs: the MG Windsor, India’s first intelligent CUV; the MG ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV; and the MG Comet, a micro electric car suited for city driving.

The MG Windsor recently created a milestone of becoming the first passenger EV in India to receive 15,176 bookings within 24 hours of the booking announcement. According to MG Motor, the Windsor combines the comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV. It comes with a 38 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 331 km on a single charge. The price ranges from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With MG's battery rental scheme, the starting price drops to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Comet offers 55+ connected features and i-SMART technology. Its agile and practical design with a small turning radius enhances maneuverability in tight parking spaces and makes city driving convenient. It comes with 17.3 kWh which promises to return a claimed range of 230 km on a single charge. It is priced between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh, ex-showroom. With the MG's battery rental scheme, the starting price comes down to Rs 5 lakh, ex-showroom.

The MG ZS EV offers premium features, spacious interiors, i-SMART technology, and over 75 connected car features. With a 50.3 kWh battery pack, it offers a range of 461 km (claimed) suitable for long-distance drives. ZS EV is priced between Rs 18.98 lakh and Rs 25.44 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). With the battery rental scheme, the prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.