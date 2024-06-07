Most Affordable SUVs With ADAS In India, Top 5 Picks

Most Affordable SUVs With ADAS In India: Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) helps to improve the vehicle passive safety, and now it's becoming popular among Indian car buyers. We have compiled the list of the top 5 affordable SUVs, equipped with ADAS, available in the Indian market.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue has a Level 1 ADAS suite, available in the SX(O) trim of both the 1-litre turbo petrol (118bhp/172 Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel (114bhp/250Nm). The turbo petrol unit is available in two transmission options — a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed manual while the diesel engine only comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Kia Sonet

It also offers Level 1 ADAS, reserved for the top-spec GTX Plus and X Line trims only. Both trims are available with either a 1-litre turbo petrol unit or a 1.5-litre diesel unit, similar to the Venue. The turbo petrol engine is paired with a 7-speed DCT, while, unlike the Venue, the diesel unit is offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate is currently the most affordable midsize SUV offering ADAS. It was launched in September last year. Only the ZX variant of Elevate comes with ADAS tech. The SUV comes with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that produces 119bhp and 145Nm of power, paired with two transmission options — a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

MG Astor

The compact SUV MG Astor offers ADAS on the top-spec Savvy Pro trim, which is equipped with both options - a 1.5-litre NA petrol (108bhp/144Nm) and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol (138bhp/220Nm) unit. The former offers 5-speed MT and CVT automatic options while the latter has a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Leaving the competition behind, Mahindra offers a level 2 ADAS in his recently launched XUV 3XO, the first in its segment. The starting variant of XUV 3XO with an ADAS is the AX5 L. ADAS in XUV 3XO is available with two engine options– a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit.