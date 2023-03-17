Nitin Gadkari Inspects Delhi's UER-II Road Project, To Be Completed By September 2023: Watch Video

The Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II), which is being built as part of the strategy to decongest Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 7,716 crore, will be finished and inaugurated by September of this year, as per Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The third ring road for the national capital is planned to be built in five packages. The Union Minister also shared a video via his official Twitter handle, making the information public.

Together with Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Hans Raj Hans, the Lt Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, and other senior officials, Gadkari reviewed the status of the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II).

Also read: Jammu-Srinagar Highway's T5 Tunnel Opens For Traffic, To Offer Relief From Landslide Prone Roads

"We are developing UER-II as a component of the Delhi Decongestion Plan. The project involves the construction of UER-II in five different packages with costs of Rs 7,716 Crore," Gadkari said while briefing the media.

Inspection of the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II), developed as part of the Delhi Decongestion Plan. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/9bpwMOM4LG — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2023

"....60 per cent work of the UER II project has been completed. The project will be completed and inaugurated in the next six months," he added.

The road transport and highways minister said as part of this project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is utilising 20 lakh tonne of plastic garbage sourced from the Ghazipur landfill.

NH-344M (package 1-3) will serve as an additional western ring road in Delhi, lessening the travel duration from 2 hours to 20 minutes to IGI Airport, offering an alternative route for traffic from West/South Delhi, and Gurgaon heading towards NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab and J&K.

It also connects to the proposed IICC in Dwarka, improving traffic flow in Delhi.

NH-344P (package 4) will begin at NH-344M and end at NH-352A (Barwasini bypass), serving as a spur to Sonipat Bypass. This project will alleviate traffic on NH-44 and establish connectivity between Delhi, KMPE, and Delhi-Katra Expressway via KMPE.

NH-344N (Pkg 5) is a spur to the Bahadurgarh bypass, connecting NH-344M (near Village Dhichaon Kalan) in Delhi to NH-10 (near Bahadurgarh). It eases congestion on NH-10 in Delhi and improves connectivity between Eastern Haryana and Kanjhawala in Delhi, as well as a shorter connection between Delhi and KMP Expressway.

Gadkari also said that repair work on the Delhi-Jaipur stretch of National Highway 8 is going on. The minister said, as far as Delhi is concerned, projects worth Rs 60,000 crore are being implemented to reduce air pollution in the national capital. He said there is also a plan to construct a separate lane for running electric trucks and buses on the Delhi-Jaipur stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which can also run on diesel in city areas.

With PTI Inputs