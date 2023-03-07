Nitin Gadkari Shares Breathtaking Pic Of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Developed Under Bharatmala Project

Expressways in India are developing at a rapid pace. The minister for road transport and highways - Nitin Gadkari, has been vocal about the new-age road infrastructure of the country, which will help in the booming economy. Gadkari has today shared the images of the just-opened Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which is developed under the Bharatmala Project. Minister’s tweet reveals that the expressway is constructed at a total expenditure of Rs 8,478 crore. Furthermore, the expressway gets a 6-lane carriageway, and there are 2-lane service roads on either side. The 10-lane access-controlled expressway is roughly 120 kilometres long, and it is claimed to bring down the travel time between two cities to just 90 minutes.

The 118 Km long #Bengaluru_Mysuru_Expressway is featuring 6 main carriageway lanes and 2 service road lanes on either side, developed at a cost of ₹8478 Cr as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/WqKlyzmgdP — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 7, 2023

The expressway will be inaugurated on March 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, Nitin Gadkari said, "Chennai and Bengaluru are the most important metro cities of the country. The expressway reduces the distance by 38 km and reduces the travel time from five hours to 2.15 hours. It will also reduce logistic cost by four to six per cent. We are also considering a forest underpass in the Bannerghatta forest area. If there is thick forest, then we will realign the route.” He further stated that Karnataka is an important state and decongestion of traffic in Bengaluru will be considered. The introduction of a double-decker sky bus with a capacity of 200 people will also be considered.

Furthermore, the minister quoted a few days back that before the end of 2024, Uttar Pradesh will have road infrastructure like in the US and the picture of the state will change with the development of roads. Gadkari said UP will become the leading state in the country and called upon farmers to become a provider of food as well as energy. Earlier, Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven National Highway projects worth Rs 6,500 crore at Chitbadgaon here. "The condition of roads in UP was not good before the year 2014. After the Narendra Modi government came to power, National Highway has increased from 7,643 km to 13,000 km in the state," Gadkari said.