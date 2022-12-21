topStoriesenglish
Noida-Greater Noida Expressway upper-speed limit reduced amid foggy conditions; check details here

The upper-speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been capped at 75 km per hour while it has been fixed at 65 km per hour on key roads like MP1, MP2, MP 3, DSC, 75-meter wide, reports PTI.

Dec 21, 2022

The upper-speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been dropped from 100 km/h to 75 km/h due to the decreased visibility caused by increasing fog, as per the official announcement. On certain other Noida routes, the top speed restriction for vehicles has also been set at 65 km/h. Drivers who disobey the speed limit order risk legal repercussions, fines, or both, according to an official statement. 

The nearly 25-km long six-lane high-speed expressway connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, and sees thousands of vehicles daily.

According to the statement, the upper-speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been capped at 75 km per hour while it has been fixed at 65 km per hour on key roads like MP1, MP2, MP 3, DSC, 75-meter wide.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the Noida Traffic Police and the Noida Authority's Traffic Cell. In view of extreme cold and fog, the officials have decided to fix the speed limit for public safety fix speed limit for the safety of the public and to control accidents, the statement mentioned.

"It was also decided in the meeting that action will be taken against the drivers who violate the speed limit as per rules, and challans will also be imposed on them. The Noida Traffic Cell was directed to install warning/indicator boards to this effect on all main roads. The traffic police will take Challans and other punitive action," it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Monday instructed departments concerned across Uttar Pradesh to take appropriate measures to check incidents of road crashes and casualties caused in it during winters, especially because of fog conditions.

With PTI inputs

