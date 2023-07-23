Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Buys Range Rover Velar Luxury SUV Worth Rs 93 Lakh

Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic gold medallist, has been making waves both on and off the field. Not only is he a sporting icon in India, but he also has a passion for collecting high-end cars. Recently, Neeraj added another vehcile to his car collection – a brand-new black Range Rover Velar SUV. The picture of the Olympic gold medalist with his new Range Rover Velar was recently shared online.

In a stunning addition to his already impressive car collection, Neeraj Chopra brought home a striking black Range Rover Velar SUV. The Indian athlete’s latest purchase has garnered much attention, and an image of the SUV was shared on social media by Land Rover Malwa Automotives, congratulating him on his new acquisition. Land Rover – Malwa Automotives on their facebook post stated, “We welcome Mr.Neeraj Chopra to the Range Rover family and congratulate him on his New Range Rover Velar.” The all-new Range Rover Velar joins Neeraj Chopra’s already diverse fleet of high-end cars.





cre Trending Stories

Neeraj Chopra’s love for luxury cars is well-known, and besides the new Range Rover Velar, he possesses a Range Rover Sport and several other top-tier vehicles. Interestingly, he was also spotted with a blue-colored Ford Mustang, making it clear that he has a penchant for collecting cars that exude style and power. It’s worth noting that Neeraj’s Mustang is a used car, and it seems he made the wise choice of owning this iconic vehicle through the more sensible option of purchasing it pre-owned.

As for the Range Rover Velar itself which he recently added is crafted by the esteemed British manufacturer, and is renowned for its opulence, capability, and luxurious features. Positioned between the Range Rover Evoque and the more expensive Range Rover Sport and Vogue models, the Velar strikes a perfect balance between performance and elegance. Its starting price in India is Rs. 78.87 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi. However, the exact price paid by Neeraj Chopra is yet unknown.

In India, the Range Rover Velar is offered in three engine options to suit different driving preferences. The lower variants boast a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine with 179 Bhp, or a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 250 Bhp. For those seeking more power, the top-end variants feature a robust 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged diesel engine with 296 Bhp. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF and an all-wheel-drive system with Terrain Response, the Velar ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

The Range Rover Velar comes equipped with an array of luxurious and performance-enhancing features. Notable highlights include Matrix LED headlamps, a Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with a user-friendly touchscreen interface, Hill Descent Control, adaptive air suspension, ventilated front seats with memory function, and an active rear-locking e-differential. The new Pivi Pro infotainment system is a noteworthy addition, offering a 10-inch touchscreen and advanced connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Neeraj Chopra isn’t the only celebrity enamored by the Range Rover Velar. Popular actress Kriti Kharbanda, along with stand-up comedian Zakir Khan and actress Avneet Kaur, also own Velars finished in the stunning shade of Fuji White. Moreover, actor Prabhas made headlines when he gifted his gym trainer a Range Rover Velar, showcasing the SUV’s popularity among Indian celebrities.