Tata Motors Offering Onam Discounts Of Up To Rs 70,000 On Safari, Harrier And More - Details

Tata Motors has introduced exciting consumer offers for its passenger vehicle portfolio in the lead-up to the auspicious Onam festival. To mark the Onam celebrations and Kerala being one of the best-performing markets, the company is extending consumer offers up to Rs 80,000* on its ICE and EV range of cars and SUVs, scratch and win assured gifts along with undertaking priority deliveries for Onam customers. Easing the buying process, Tata Motors has also partnered with top PSUs, and private and regional financiers for consumers to avail attractive finance options such as 100% on-road funding and EMI holiday - Buy Now and Pay Later*.

Doubling the joy and adding to the festive fervour, Tata Motors also introduced two new variants in the Altroz lineup, the XM and XM(S), priced attractively at Rs 6.90 lakhs and Rs 7.35 lakhs, respectively (ex-showroom, Kochi). The introduction of high-end features in these variants including the electric sunroof in XM(S) makes Altroz the most affordable premium hatchback to be offered with a sunroof.



According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, of Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, “As we gear up and rejoice in the festival of Onam, we at Tata Motors would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our cherished customers for their unwavering support. With strong demand for our entire EV portfolio (The Nexon EV, Tiago.ev and the Tigor EV), the Kerala market is showing the way for the rest of the country. The customers here have been quick to realize the benefits of EVs like low operating costs, ease of operations, enjoyable driving and most importantly zero emissions which is good for the environment. We expect more Keralites to go ev on this festive season to keep their family and nature happy. Wishing you all a joyous and prosperous Onam!"

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head, Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “Kerala has always been a significant market for us, and the trust and loyalty of our customers in the state has been instrumental in our success. With 105 Sales outlets and 65 service centres spanning the length and breadth of the state, Tata Motors remains committed to delivering the best to our customers. Adding to the festive joy and also keeping this positive sentiment in mind, we have not only introduced some exciting consumer benefits but are also enriching the much loved Altroz range with multiple feature enhancements and the addition of two new variants, giving our customers more options to choose from. We are confident that these benefits will double the festive cheer. Wishing one and all, a very Happy and Prosperous Onam.”