Honda Elevate Mileage Revealed: Better Than Seltos, Creta, Grand Vitara, And Astor?

Honda Elevate is the brand’s first attempt in the mid-size SUV space. No doubt, Honda is trying to pull all the chords right to catch hold of a strong share of the most-heated-up space in the Indian market. The Elevate will have a bag full of rivals to face, namely Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and more. While all of these models have their own set of powertrain choices, making them distinctive in the segment. Thus, with mileage and power figures of the Elevate at our disposal, here’s how it fares against its rivals.

Honda Elevate: Mileage & Performance

The Elevate will retail with just the 1.5L naturally-aspirated, 4-cylinder petrol motor, which also does duties on the City. It is capable of putting out a peak power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of max torque. It will be sold with two transmission choices - 6-speed stick shift and a CVT. Talking of the Elevate’s mileage, the manual variants are claimed to return a figure of 15.31 kmpl, whereas the automatic trims will deliver a claimed mileage of 16.92 kmpl.

Honda Elevate Vs Hyundai Creta

The 1.5L NA petrol motor on the Hyundai Creta produces 115 PS against 144 Nm. The engine can be mated to either a 6MT or IVT. As for the mileage, it returns ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of up to 16.8 kmpl, which is in the same range as the Elevate.

Honda Elevate Vs Kia Seltos Facelift

The Seltos is available with two petrol powertrain options - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol, producing 115 PS/144 Nm and 160 PS/253 Nm. The NA petrol can be paired to either a 6-speed MT or IVT, while the turbo-petrol can be had with a 6MT or 7DCT. The Seltos’s 1.5L NA petrol variants return a claimed mileage of 16.8 kmpl.

Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Unlike the Honda Elevate, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are on sale with a 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L strong-hybrid power plant choices. The strong-hybrid engine option returns 27.97 kmpl, while the NA petrol trims deliver a claimed mileage of 21.11 kmpl. The CNG-equipped trims of these SUVs return a mileage of 26.6 km/kg.

Honda Elevate Vs VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are on sale with 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI engines. Transmission choices here include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. As for the claimed mileage, it ranges from 17.88 to 20.08 kmpl.

Honda Elevate Vs MG Astor

The MG Astor has claimed mileage of 14-15 kmpl for its different powertrain and transmission choices. The Astor is on sale with two engine choices - 1.5L NA petrol producing 110 PS/144 Nm and 1.3L Turbo-petrol putting out 140 PS/220 Nm.