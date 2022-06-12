The love and admiration for the Mahindra Thar SUV in the Indian market is very strong. The off-roader enjoys a cult status in the 4X4 community and is also one of the most customised vehicles in the country. It is actually tough to come across two examples of Mahindra that look the same. However, it is equally tough to bump into a tastefully modified example of the Indian offroader. Called ‘Badlands Vehicle’, this customised Mahindra Thar is capable of scaring road users with its rather angry-looking face. Tuned by Noida-based Classic Servicepoint, this Thar dons a Khaakee paint scheme with matt-black highlights.

On the front face, it features a four-slat grille, along with a new bumper. Both of these elements are done in a shade of black. Furthermore, the stock headlamps are replaced with aftermarket units that come with circular orange LED DRLs. A pair of LED fog lamps is also fixed on the bumper, and it also gets a metal bash plate to offer extra protection to the radiator. The bonnet now gets vents, along with “Badlands Vehicle” stickers, making Mahindra Thar a looker.

A set of auxiliary lamps are also mounted on the roof. Move towards the side, the most prominent change of all are the new alloy wheels, which are wrapped in chunky MT-grade tyres. Furthermore, the door hinges and the fuel lid are painted in a black theme. The rear facet is tweaked as well. Tail lamps get piano-black inserts, while the bumper remains the OEM unit.

If the tuner has fiddled around with the powertrain or not, remains unknown. From the factory, the Thar is available with two engine choices - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. Also, there are two gearbox options to choose from - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

