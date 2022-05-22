Mahindra and Mahindra, the homegrown automaker and largest UV maker in India has recently revealed the upcoming new Scorpio and it will be called the Mahindra Scorpio-N. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be officially unveiled on June 27 and will be sold along side the current-gen Scorpio which will be renamed as Mahindra Scorpio Classic. The iconic SUV has been serving the Indian market for 20 years now and has a huge fan following.

Among the fan following are a number of customization houses and digital artists who love to fiddle with the design of the Scorpio. It seems like even before the new Scorpio-N arrives, they have started playing with the design of the popular SUV. A digital artist SRKDesigns has now imagined the new 2022 Scorpio in an all-black avatar with off-roading capabilities.

Check out this unofficial rendering of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N, digitally imagined in a special off-road avatar Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the next-generation Scorpio in India on 27 June. The new model will be named ‘Scorpio-N’, and will have plenty of changes over the current version. The exterior design of the new SUV looks more mature than before, and the dimensions are expected to be larger than before.

Thanks to spy pictures, we also know that the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will get a completely restyled cabin, and the manufacturer has stated that the SUV will have plenty of advanced tech on offer as well. The anticipation for the new Scorpio-N is quite high, and even before its arrival, people are wondering if it will get any special edition variants! Shoeb R. Kalania (SRK Designs) recently shared his rendition of an off-road edition of the forthcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N. Christened ‘Black Edition’, this digital model gets a set of new all-black alloy wheels, shod with large knobbly tyres. The front bumper is new as well, featuring integrated auxiliary lights, two tow hooks, and a silver-finished bash plate.

The black plastic claddings on the wheelarches have been thickened. All the chrome parts on the SUV – including the front grille, door handles, and the window sills – now sport a piano black finish, and even the roof rails have been blacked out. Also, the SUV has been given a gloss black paint job, as the name suggests. A roof rack (with a top box) has also been added here, with an LED auxiliary light bar at the front. Overall, this digitally-created model – Mahindra Scorpio-N Black Edition – looks great, and it showcases the customisation potential of the SUV if a hardcore off-road enthusiast with deep pockets gets their hands on it.

The upright stance of the SUV is unchanged in the new Scorpio-N rendition as well. The all-new model has a bold-looking face with a high-set bonnet that is further accentuated by tight creases. Over to the sides, the Scorpio-N is styled with large DLO, and the window line is garnished with chrome surrounds. The wheels appear to be 18-inch in diameter. However, the brand hasn’t revealed the size yet. The rear fascia also remains under the wrap, but the x-mas style tail lamps and an upright boot lid will gel well with the overall design.

It should be noted that Mahindra Scorpio-N will be offered with a 4×4 drivetrain option, likely with both the petrol and diesel engines. The SUV will continue to be based on a ladder-frame architecture, and thus, it will be significantly more rugged than its rivals like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and even Mahindra XUV700.