This modified Suzuki Swift looks stunning with its yellow-black exterior, check pics

Among the number of models Maruti Suzuki offers in the Indian market, the Swift is one of the most popular. Maruti introduced the DualJet petrol engine in 2021 along with some cosmetic changes to the 3rd generation Swift. Here we have a Maruti Swift that has been neatly modified both inside and out.

Modsters Automotive, run by Sai Shanmugam V in Tamil Nadu, has modified this Swifts and posted a video on its YouTube channel. All the modifications this hatchback has make it different from the ordinary ones.

This modified Swift is equipped with an aftermarket front bumper with a black-and-yellow splitter and grille from the current-generation Swift Sport sold in other countries. The Suzuki 'S' logo has been removed from the grille of the car. As well as the daytime running lamps, the four-element LED auxiliary lights are also aftermarket.

On top of the installation of the black alloy 15 inch wheels in place of the stock rims, Yokohama tyres were also installed in place of the stock tyres. the side skirts also features a gloss-black finish.

There are also clear lens aftermarket Mini Cooper styled tail lamps at the rear, as well as a modified rear bumper. Added to the sporty nature of this Swift is a large spoiler on the roof.

Inside, the theme continues from the exterior. The car now has a modified yellow-black interior with leather wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with yellow plastic inserts and the black seats also has some yellow touches. The floor mats on this Suzuki Swift have also been customized to match the interior theme.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Suzuki Swift produces 88.5 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic transmission.

