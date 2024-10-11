Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched – Packed with Exclusive Accessories!

Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a special edition of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder to take advantage of the festive season. Named the Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition, this version comes with an exclusive Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) pack. According to Toyota, the accessory pack enhances the vehicle’s "Smartness and Comfort." The limited edition is available in the top two trims, G and V, with hybrid and Neo Drive (mild hybrid) powertrain options, without additional cost.

The complimentary accessory pack worth Rs 50,817 is available for a limited time at authorized Toyota dealerships until 31st October 2024. The package includes cosmetic upgrades like a bumper, headlamp, rear door lid, and fender garnishes, along with mud flaps, chrome door handles, body cladding, and more.

Inside, you get added features like a digital video recorder, legroom lamp, and all-weather 3D floor mats.

The special edition’s G variant comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, heads-up display (HUD), wireless charging, ambient lighting, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, a 9-inch touchscreen, and six airbags.

The V trim adds leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, drive modes, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, over the G trim.

The strong hybrid version of the SUV uses a 1.5L K15C mild hybrid engine, generating 103bhp and 137Nm of torque, available with both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid setup, powered by Toyota’s 1.5L TNGA Atkinson Cycle, produces 92bhp and 122Nm of torque.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ranges from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and is available in four broad trims: E, S, G and V. It challenges Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and other compact SUVs in the market.