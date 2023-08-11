TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Launched In India At Rs 98,919; Inspired By Marvel Super Heroes

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition (SSE) in India, with prices starting from Rs 98,919, ex-showroom Delhi. The new line of motorcycles draw inspiration from the iconic Marvel Super Heroes - Black Panther and Iron Man. TVS Raider has been a digital native brand since inception, and has received an overwhelming response from Gen Z customers. TVS Raider is a distinct sporty motorcycle, and the powerful character traits of Black Panther and Iron Man will add to its unique appeal. Pricing for the regular variants of the Raider, on the other hand, start from Rs 95,219, ex-showroom Delhi.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar - Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters and Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, said, “The launch of TVS Raider Super Squad Edition with two iconic Marvel characters marks another step in our successful collaboration journey with Marvel. TVS Raider has received an overwhelming response, especially from Gen Z since its launch in 2021. This Offering will further build brand love for TVS Raider.”

TVS Raider gets a 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine churns a maximum power of 8.37 kW @ 7,500 rpm and torque of 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 sec and a top speed of 99 km/h. It gets gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17” alloy chunky wide tyres.



Also, the Raider now comes equipped with a 5 inch TFT console that connects the user with the motorcycle through an exclusive mobile application. This Bluetooth enabled system showcases a range of riding analytics to help riders review their ride and style. Additionally, the motorcycle offers voice and navigation assist, incoming call feature, image transfer options and ride reports.