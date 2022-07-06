NewsAuto
UTTARAKHAND

Uttarakhand: 200-year-old bridge on India-Nepal border develops crack, vehicle movement suspended

The 200-year-old bridge was last repaired six years ago, after the incident a detailed project report is also being prepared to repair the bridge again, as reported by PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
  • The bridge is in Jhoolaghat near the Indo-Nepal border
  • The bridge was built by the British in 1830
  • The bridge is crucial for transportation between India and Nepal

Cracks appeared on a nearly 200-year-old suspension bridge on the India-Nepal border in Jhoolaghat on Wednesday, prompting authorities to halt traffic on the route. The 40-meter-long and 8-meter-wide bridge, built by the British in 1830, is critical for transportation between India and Nepal.

"We have suspended traffic along the bridge for a day today so that it could be repaired and made safe for travel," Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said. Locals informed authorities about the bridge developing cracks on Tuesday.

According to Chauhan, the bridge was last repaired six years ago. As the bridge is very old, a detailed project report is also being prepared for its permanent repairs, the official said.

Also read: Gurugram man says made to 'sweep road' for taking a wrong turn, blames constable

With inputs from PTI

UttarakhandIndiaNepalJhoolaghat BridgeIndia-Nepal border

