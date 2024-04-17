WhatsApp Launches QR Ticketing Service for DTC Commuters in Delhi-NCR

WhatsApp recently introduced a QR ticketing service for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) commuters across the Delhi-NCR region, leveraging a chatbot on its platform. Gautam Rajesh Shelley, CEO & Founder of AiSensy, discusses the initiative's implementation.

1. Can you describe how AiSensy spearheaded the execution of the DTC WhatsApp ticketing initiative?

AiSensy is thrilled about the launch of DTC's WhatsApp Chatbot, built on our platform, facilitating seamless bus ticket bookings directly within WhatsApp. This Multi-lingual Chatbot is a pivotal development, allowing users to book tickets in Hindi and English.

2. How did AiSensy customize its chatbot technology for DTC's ticketing system?

Our design focused on creating a user-friendly Chatbot flow in preferred languages and integrating native WhatsApp Payments. This allows users to select stations via the innovative Webviews feature and pay directly within WhatsApp, simplifying the entire booking process.

3. How crucial is the chatbot's availability in Hindi and English?

Offering the chatbot in both Hindi and English was essential to cater to a broader audience, ensuring ease of use and accessibility. AiSensy's platform supports multi-lingual engagement, which is fundamental to the success of projects like the DTC WhatsApp Chatbot.

4. How does the chatbot enhance the user experience for Delhi commuters?

To streamline the cumbersome conventional ticketing process, we integrated Webviews for quick station selection and a minimal conversational flow. This design allows users to complete a ticket purchase in a few simple steps, significantly enhancing user engagement.

5. How did you ensure the chatbot is user-friendly for all, including those unfamiliar with such technology?

The chatbot's multi-lingual and conversational design ensures it is user-friendly. Completing the ticket booking in a few straightforward steps makes it accessible even to those unfamiliar with chatbots.

6. How does AiSensy ensure secure data handling and user information protection during transactions?

We adhere to robust data security standards to protect user information during ticket booking and transactions, building trust and confidence among users.

This WhatsApp ticketing initiative for DTC, powered by AiSensy, showcases how innovative solutions can transform public transport ticketing systems, potentially influencing other cities and regions.