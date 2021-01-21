BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India: Price, specs and everything you need to know

New Delhi: BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in the country.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in two attractive design schemes – Luxury Line and the exclusive M Sport ‘First Edition’ which is limited to launch phase only.

The vehicle will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai exclusively for the Indian market. The car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships from January 21 onwards.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price details

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in one diesel variant (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) and two petrol variants (BMW 330Li Luxury Line and BMW 330Li M Sport ‘First Edition’) which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are –

BMW 330Li Luxury Line: Rs 51.50 lakh

BMW 320Ld Luxury Line: Rs 52.50 lakh

BMW 330Li M Sport ‘First Edition’: Rs 53.90 lakh

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in four metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Melbourne Red, Carbon Black and Cashmere Silver. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Leather Vernasca Cognac | Black and Oyster | Black.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Exterior

In the exterior body design of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a striking front look. It comes with large BMW kidney grille with single surround for the two elements and LED headlights with extended features. A sporty look is created by the slim three-dimensional L- shaped LED taillights along with two large freeform tailpipes.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Interior

The interior boasts of grand cabin spaciousness. The rear doors are 110 millimetres longer than those of the BMW 3 Series sedan, allowing for an extra 43 millimetres of legroom in the rear compartment. It has large 480 litres luggage compartment. The M Sport ‘First Edition’ has Comfort Access. Among other interior design, is a welcome Light Carpet, illuminated door sill plates, Panorama sunroof, ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs, three-zone automatic climate control.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine engine specs

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330Li produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.2 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320Ld produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.6 seconds.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine ConnectedDrive

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies include a BMW Live Cockpit Professional 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine safety

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.