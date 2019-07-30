Hyundai Venue SUV crosses 50,000 bookings milestone in just three months

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced that its newly launched SUV Venue has clocked 50,000 booking milestone within just sixty days of its launch.

“We are glad that Indian customers have shown their faith in the Blue Link Connected Technology as out of the total Venue delivered so far, over 55 percent of the cars are Blue Link Enabled Variant. Out of the 50,000 bookings, over 35 percent of customers have preferred the Hyundai’s in house Best in Segment -DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) Technology.” Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said.

“Our SUV market share is 21 percent with the combined sales of Venue, Creta and Tucson,” he added.

The South Korean auto major launched Venue priced in the range of Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) in May this year.

Venue comes with three engine options -- 1 litre turbo and 1.2 litre petrol powertrains besides 1.4 litre diesel engine -- and sits below the Creta in terms of price and positioning. The petrol variants are priced between Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 7.75-10.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai Venue comes with various India-specific connected features including a panic button for istressed situations. The company's BlueLink technology comes with 33 artificial intelligence and connected features, of which 10 have been specially designed for the Indian market.

The model comes with various features including an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control, among others.

Safety features on the model include six airbags, speed sensing auto-door lock, vehicle stability management, among others.

As per the company, 1-litre petrol variant with manual transmission will deliver a fuel efficiency of 18.27 km/litre. The automatic trim with seven speed transmission would deliver a fuel efficiency of 18.15 km/litre.

The 1.2-litre petrol variant comes with fuel efficiency figure of 17.52 km/litre while the 1.4-litre diesel trim would deliver a fuel efficiency of 23.7 km/litre, Hyundai claimed.