Hyundai's upcoming SUV to be called Venue

New Delhi: The country's second largest manufacturer of passenger cars Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has confirmed that its upcoming SUV will be called Venue.

“Hyundai announces the All New Connected SUV – the #HyundaiVENUE. This trendy, unique and stylish SUV is the most sought after 3rd life Space with Next Gen Connectivity for a Happy Life,” the company wrote on microblogging site twitter.

Hyundai tweeted:

Hyundai announces the All New Connected SUV – the #HyundaiVENUE. This trendy, unique and stylish SUV is the most sought after 3rd life Space with Next Gen Connectivity for a Happy Life. Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/uv1X3akNC7 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) March 27, 2019

Hyundai had teased the video of its upcoming SUV last week.

“We will redefine the way you connect everything that drives your passion & world towards a #HappyLife. Join us on a journey with a Powerful yet sophisticated machine to explore Performance, Drivability & Comfort like never before. #WhenYouLoveToExplore #WhenYouLoveToBeConnected,” Hyundai India had tweeted:

We will redefine the way you connect everything that drives your passion & world towards a #HappyLife. Join us on a journey with a Powerful yet sophisticated machine to explore Performance, Drivability & Comfort like never before. #WhenYouLoveToExplore #WhenYouLoveToBeConnected pic.twitter.com/BQXQsQDGW7 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) March 22, 2019

Hyundai's upcoming SUV is expected to be pitted against Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza. Media reports say that the sub-4 metres SUV will be powered by a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel engine under the hood.

Hyundai's another flagship SUV Creta has gained a lot of popularity in the Indian markets. In February this year, the SUV crossed 5 lakh cumulatives sales milestone since its launch in July, 2015.