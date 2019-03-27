हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyundai upcoming SUV

Hyundai's upcoming SUV to be called Venue

Hyundai's upcoming SUV Venue is expected to be pitted against Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza.

Hyundai&#039;s upcoming SUV to be called Venue

New Delhi: The country's second largest manufacturer of passenger cars Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has confirmed that its upcoming SUV will be called  Venue.

“Hyundai announces the All New Connected SUV – the #HyundaiVENUE. This trendy, unique and stylish SUV is the most sought after 3rd life Space with Next Gen Connectivity for a Happy Life,” the company wrote on microblogging site twitter.

Hyundai tweeted:

Hyundai had teased the video of its upcoming SUV last week.

“We will redefine the way you connect everything that drives your passion & world towards a #HappyLife. Join us on a journey with a Powerful yet sophisticated machine to explore Performance, Drivability & Comfort like never before. #WhenYouLoveToExplore #WhenYouLoveToBeConnected,” Hyundai India had tweeted:

Hyundai's upcoming SUV is expected to be pitted against Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza. Media reports say that the sub-4 metres SUV will be powered by a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel engine under the hood.

Hyundai's another flagship SUV Creta has gained a lot of popularity in the Indian markets. In February this year, the SUV crossed 5 lakh cumulatives sales milestone since its launch in July, 2015.

Tags:
Hyundai upcoming SUVHyundai VenueHyundai 2019 SUVMaruti Vitara Brezza.
Next
Story

Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake variant gets Combined Braking System

Must Watch

PT34S

Nitin Gadkari congatulates scientists for the success of Mission Shakti