electric vehicle

Made in India Roadlark Cargo launched at Rs 42,000, promises speed of up to 25 km/h and 50 Kg load carriage capacity

 It comes with dual batteries: one fixed and another detachable, it can reach the speed of up to 25 km/h. 

Made in India Roadlark Cargo launched at Rs 42,000, promises speed of up to 25 km/h and 50 Kg load carriage capacity

New Delhi: Homegrown e-mobility brand Nexzu Mobility has launched its cargo version of Roadlark at starting price of Rs 42,000.

The Made in India Roadlark Cargo has been specially designed for meeting the bulk last-mile delivery needs of e-commerce businesses across India, the company said. These include restaurants, cloud kitchens, supermarkets, retail outlets, industrial parks, essential service suppliers, service & maintenance companies, and garages, among others.

"The new Roadlark Cargo is a ‘Made in India’ product, sporting multiple advanced features such as dual e-disc brakes and a double battery with an easy charge facility. The e-cargo carrier also ensures reduced cost of delivery by 95% and enabling the highest safety on wheels to riders," the company said.

The new Roadlark Cargo offers a load carrying capacity of up to 50 Kgs. It comes with dual batteries: one fixed and another detachable, it can reach the speed of up to 25 km/h. In line with its commitment to customer centricity, Nexzu Mobility’s Roadlark Cargo is highly customizable. Therefore, customers can choose from several carriers according to their needs and preferences.

electric vehicle EV
