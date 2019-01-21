Maruti launches programme to promote innovation in mobility space

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday launched a program - Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) to promote innovation in India for automobile and mobility space.

Maruti Suzuki will identify innovative and cutting edge solutions through start-ups, which are futuristic and customer oriented. The program will provide a platform to the budding talent in India to showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities at a national level. Startups with innovations in these fields would be offered an opportunity by Maruti Suzuki to turn their ideas into reality, the company said.

“The Indian Automobile industry is currently undergoing a transformation and requires unique solutions in the mobility and automobile space. Recent times have seen a boom in the startup culture in India – a culture popular for its fast paced execution, agile organization and out-of-the-box approach towards problem solving,” a company statement said.

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with GHV Accelerator, an Indo-Japanese early-stage seed fund with proprietary accelerator program and industry co-creation program. Iterested startups across India can apply for the program, by visiting the MAIL website and follow the instructions to participate.

“Through MAIL, Maruti Suzuki offers a platform for startups to showcase their capabilities and come up with next generation ideas in the areas of Connected cars / Shared mobility / Autonomous cars / Electric vehicle and its Infrastructure etc. Select few startups would get an opportunity to do a Proof of Concept (Pilot) with Maruti Suzuki,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said.