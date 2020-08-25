MG Motor India enters pre-owned vehicle business, launches MG Reassure car vertical

New Delhi: MG Motor India has launched its Certified Pre-Loved Car Vertical, ‘MG Reassure’, in India.

“MG Reassure aims to provide quick and the best residual value for MG cars to MG customers across its dealerships. The pre-loved vehicles will be assessed through 160+ quality checks to ensure the leading inspection standards and conduct all necessary repairs before their resale,” a company statement said.

As part of its continued effort to leverage technology, MG will undertake a methodical evaluation for the pricing of the used vehicles. MG owners can also sell their MG cars without any obligation to exchange them for a new MG vehicle.

Customers purchasing MG vehicles from MG Dealerships will get quality pre-loved cars to choose from which would have undergone a rigorous quality check. Customers would also get 3 years and unlimited KMs Warranty, 3 Years Roadside Assistance, and 3 Free Services.

“Through MG Reassure program, we want to create a platform extending Transparency, Speed, Peace of Mind, and Assurance of the Best Resale Value of MG cars to our customers across India. This program also offers a unique opportunity to other patrons for purchasing quality pre-loved MG cars from our Reassure centers. The initiative will enhance customer retention and empower our patrons to stay within the MG Family while enjoying flexible ownership,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said.

“Based on industry reports, the current residual value of MG Hector after a year of use is in the range of 95-100%. This in itself is a benchmark and has been made possible because of the customer-oriented approach of MG and various industry-first initiatives aimed at bringing customer satisfaction,” the company said.