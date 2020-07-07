Ola customers across India can now use PhonePe to pay for their rides

New Delhi: Ride-hailing Company Ola on Tuesday said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with PhonePe payments platform enabling Ola users to enjoy payment experience on the Ola app.

This feature has currently rolled out on Android and will shortly be available on iOS too. As part of our introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs. 200 in cashback on the first two rides when paid using PhonePe.

“Millions of Ola’s customers across the country can now pay for their ride using PhonePe. This move echoes Ola’s commitment to continuously introduce convenient, reliable and innovative solutions to ease the mobility experience, while being fully aligned with PhonePe’s goal of making payments easy, secure and accessible to all,” Ola said in a statement.

“As the industry undergoes a digital transformation, this integration will bring together a unique payments experience for the Ola customers and add to the convenience of the users by providing them an array of options which will enhance their digital payments experience. This partnership will also enable PhonePe to offer their services to the millions of customers on the Ola platform thereby reaching a wider audience,” Ola added.

The company said that customers can use all of PhonePe’s payment instruments including the PhonePe wallet to make payments, in addition to UPI.

As PhonePe continues to drive digital payment adoption across the country, we are excited to partner with them to drive this seismic change that will enable us to move a step closer to becoming a Digital India,” Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said.

“Facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times. We are excited to partner with Ola, India’s leading mobility services provider, to enable a seamless and convenient payment experience for our customers. This partnership will be a key enabler to drive India’s digital payment ecosystem,” Ankit Gaur, Director, Business Development at PhonePe.