Tata Hexa 2019 edition launched in India

New Delhi: On the completion of its successful 2 years, Tata Motors launched the Hexa 2019 edition in India.

Hexa 2019 edition starts at Rs 12.57 lakh and goes upto Rs 18.16 lakh. The new Hexa comes with dual tone roof options on the entire range, along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4*4 and other trims.

The 2019 edition of the Hexa comes with Next-Gen technology of 7 inch ergonomically placed touchscreen by Harman with 10 speaker JBL system touchscreen infotainment and Android Auto connectivity across variants. It will come in 5 color options with the Dual tone roof in the top end variants in 2 color options – Infinity Black and Titanium Grey.

The new Hexa 2019 edition will offer Diamond cut alloy wheels in the Automatic variants while the manual transmission will be styled with Charcoal Grey Alloy Wheels.

On the occasion of the its 2 year completion, the company also launched a ‘Hexa Exclusive collector’s Limited Edition Coffee Table book’ which chronicles the adventures of Hexa in different terrains and geographies.