Air India

Air India likely to be handed over to Tata Group by weekend: Senior govt officials

Officials confirmed that the remaining formalities regarding this deal are expected to be completed in the next few days and the airline will be handed over to the Tata group by the end of this week. 

Image for representation

Government officials on January 24 confirmed that Air India will be handed over to the Tata group by the end of this week. The government, last year on October 8 sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata group's holding company - for Rs 18,000 crore.

Following that, on October 11, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued to the Tata group confirming the government's willingness to sell its 100 percent stake in the airline. On October 25, the Centre signed the share purchase agreement (SPA) for this deal.

Officials said on January 24, that the remaining formalities regarding this deal are expected to be completed in the next few days and the airline will be handed over to the Tata group by the end of this week.

Read also: Tata Motors to launch new exciting mass products soon, ramp up production

As a part of the deal, the Tata group will also be handed over Air India Express and a 50 percent stake in ground handling arm Air India SATS. Tata's had on October 8 beat the Rs 15,100-crore offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 percent stake in the loss-making carrier.

While this will be the first privatization since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tata's stable. It holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd. 

With inputs from PTI 

