AirAsia India brings big relief to its air passengers by announcing the ‘Splash sale’ with fares starting from Rs 1,497 on domestic routes. The sale is only applicable on bookings done between 7-10 July for passengers travelling between July 26 till March 31, 2023.

“It's pouring offers on http://airasia.co. Dive into your travel plans this monsoon with AirAsia India's #SplashSale fares starting from ₹1497! Book now till 10 July for travel from 26 July 2022 till 31 March 2023,” read the tweet of AirAsia.

It's pouring offers on https://t.co/4gF7kebVg3. Dive in to your travel plans this monsoon with AirAsia India's #SplashSale fares starting from ₹1497! Book now till 10 July for travel from 26 July 2022 till 31 March 2023. #Hi5Performance #FlySafeWithAirAsia pic.twitter.com/8MoevhO2Yf — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndia) July 7, 2022

The airline said the offer is only applicable on AirAsia India I5 flights and seats are limited, hence it may not be available for all dates, flights, and routes. “This is a limited inventory offer, available on a first-come-first-serve basis. In case the seats allocated for this offer are sold out, regular fares will be featured wherever available for booking,” read AirAsia India’s website.

Fares for NeuPass members start at Rs 1,300, the airline further mentioned. Fares include the base fare, taxes, and airport charges and do not include convenience fees. “The airline reserves the right to cancel, terminate or suspend the offer with or without any prior notice and reason. For the avoidance of doubt, any cancellation, termination, or suspension by the Airline shall not entitle the passengers to any claim or compensation against the Airline for any and all losses or damages suffered or incurred as a direct or indirect result of the act of cancellation, termination, or suspension," the airline mentioned in a statement.

