Akasa Air, India's newest airline, has received its final certificate called the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The certificate allows Akasa to start its commercial flight operations in India. Akasa Air, co-owned by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has announced to start it flying operation by the end of July 2022. India's newest low cost airline earlier placed a massive order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts, one of the largest orders for the controversial plane and received their first aircraft just last month. We decode what exactly is Akasa Air and what new does it bring to the table?

Akasa Air Crew

Akasa Air unveiled the first look of its airline crew uniform a few days ago, becoming the first Indian airline to introduce custom trousers, jackets, and sneakers for its in-flight crew. The fabric for the trouser and jacket has been specially designed for Akasa Air, using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste. The uniform fit focuses on providing the most stretch possible to ensure employees' comfort during their hectic flight schedules.

Akasa Air Code

Akasa Air recently received its code from DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) and will be called 'QP'. Akasa Air is the newest airline in India, unlike Jet Airways that will start India operations again with 9W code.

Akasa Air Fleet

Akasa Air ordered 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft at the Dubai Air Show last year, with the first 18 scheduled to arrive by March 2023 and the remaining 54 scheduled to arrive during the ensuing four years. The airline recently welcomed its first 737 MAX at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi from Boeing's Seattle based facility. Earlier Airbus' Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer mentioned that Airbus is in conversation with Akasa for an aircraft procurement deal.

Akasa Air Livery

The Boeing 737 Max planes will be wearing the brand's Orange and Purple coloured livery, a new for the Indian market.

Akasa Air Founders

Akasa Air is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is the co-founder of the newest airline and owns 40% of the company. Ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube will be the CEO of Akasa Air with a 15 per cent stake. The brand is also looking to hire other industry leaders at the top spot before beginning of the operations.

Akasa Air Routes

Akasa Air plans to offer flights across India with an "endeavour to be the nation's most dependable, affordable and greenest airline". While no announcement has been made in this regards, it is expected the Akasa will serve the major domestic routes with the ultra low cost airline to attract the potential flyers. The company recently announced plans to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 across domestic routes in the country, focusing on metro to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Live TV