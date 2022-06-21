NewsAviation
SPICEJET

Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight diverted to Goa due to health emergency

Along with the unwell passenger, there were 132 passengers on the SpiceJet flight travelling from Madurai to Dubai who were on their way after the unwell passenger deboarded in Goa, reports PTI.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
  • The Spicejet flight in the incident was SG23
  • The citizen was deplaned at Goa Airport because of a health emergency
  • There were 132 passengers on board

SpiceJet's Dubai flight from Madurai, carrying over 130 passengers and three infants, was diverted to Goa Airport owing to a medical emergency, but the flight continued to its destination once the unwell customer was deplaned, according to the airline. SpiceJet flight SG 23 departed Madurai airport at 9.20 a.m. but was redirected to Goa airport, where it landed at 10.57 a.m., according to SpiceJet.

"SpiceJet flight SG 23 of June 20, operating from Madurai to Dubai, was diverted to Goa due to a medical emergency. At the Goa Airport, the passenger concerned was deplaned and the flight proceeded to Dubai where it has landed," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft, SpiceJet said, departed from Goa at 12.40 pm and landed in Dubai at 3.56 pm (IST). There were 132 passengers and three infants on board, the airline said, adding one passenger deplaned at Goa Airport.

SpiceJet has been recently involved with multiple incidents of diversion or emergency landing but for different reasons than this case. A few days ago, the Spicejet plane bound for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi from where it took off because the aircraft lost the cabin pressure.

Prior to that, another SpiceJet flight had to make an emergency landing at Patna Airport because the engine caught fire mid-flight. Based on the reports the fire in the engine was caused by a bird strike.

With inputs from PTI

