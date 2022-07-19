NewsAviation
AVIATION

Go First’s Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights suffer engine snag, both planes grounded

Engine snags on Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights, both planes grounded, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights suffered engine snags
  • Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi
  • Srinagar-Delhi flight returned to Srinagar

Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights suffered engine snags today (July 19). Both planes were grounded by the aviation watchdog Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The DGCA is looking into the matter and both the planes will fly only when the aviation regulator gives them a nod. 

Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi as a fault was observed in engine number 2 on Tuesday, DGCA officials said. Go First's Srinagar-Delhi flight also returned to Srinagar after the aircraft's engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.

Also read: No AC, no Food!' Biman Bangladesh plane stuck at Kolkata Airport for 4 hours

Go First did not respond to PTI's request for statement on this matter. There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

(With inputs from PTI)

