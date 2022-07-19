'No AC, no Food!' Biman Bangladesh plane stuck at Kolkata Airport for 4 hours

A Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh flight got delayed by 4 hours at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata with 150 passengers stuck inside the plane without AC and food. As per a flight tracking website, the plane was supposed to take off at 20:35 PM from the Kolkata Airport but got delayed by at least 4 hours, finally taking off at 00:37 AM. The flight landed at the Dhaka International Airport at 1:33 AM.

As per a report, the passengers shared their ordeal after reaching Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh. In an interview given to a local website, Managing Director and CEO of the national flag carrier Zahid Hossain stated that 150 passengers were not allowed to disembark by the airport authorities.

He said that normally if flights are delayed by an hour or two, the airline disembark the passengers as the AC is not running at the moment to save the fuel. However, the Kolkata Airport authorities did not give Biman Bangladesh crew the permission and the passengers were stuck inside the plane without the AC and food.

The report further mentions that the delay was due to a technical glitch in the aircraft and it was shut off to get the plane repaired.

A similar incident was related few days ago when a British Airways pilot had to disembark passengers and let them stand inside aerobridge to cool themselves off.