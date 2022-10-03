Good news air passengers! Vistara introduces live TV channels on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft

Long international flights usually get boring without any live updates, but not anymore! Entertainment just got better in Vistara Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as Tata-owned airline introduces live TV channels on international routes. Full-service carrier Vistara has introduced live television channels on its Dreamliner aircraft and plans to expand the option to other planes in the coming months. Currently, the airline has 53 planes in its fleet, including two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Two sports channels and three news channels are now available for passengers. This initiative will help passengers stay connected with the rest of the world even during flight.

"We have introduced Live TV on our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, helping our customers to feel connected with the rest of the world even at 35,000 ft," an airline spokesperson said. These planes are operated on international routes.

"The service is currently available on our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and we are looking at expanding it to more aircraft in our fleet in the coming months," the spokesperson said.

Recently, Vistara introduced two new air routes to expand its network. Vistara launched Mumbai-Jaipur flight services and Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight operations with ‘premium economy class’ apart from business and economy class to provide the best services to its passengers. The Mumbai-Jaipur flight will operate twice daily on Airbus A320 Neo aircraft. Meanwhile, non-stop flight services between Mumbai-Abu Dhabi will operate daily.

Further, the Indian carrier Vistara got the awards for the best airline in India and Southern Asia, whilst also bagging the award for the Best Airline Staff Service in India and South Asia. Furthermore, Vistara ranked 20 among the 100 best airlines in the world.

The airline, which is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited, has a fleet of 53 aircraft and has flown more than 35 million passengers since starting operations.