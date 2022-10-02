Vistara launches daily non-stop flight services between Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Check full schedule HERE

Tata-owned Vistara airlines have launched daily non-stop flights between Mumbai-Abu Dhabi to expand its air route. The inaugural Vistara flight from Mumbai took off at 19:10 Hours (IST) and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 2040 Hours on Saturday (Oct 1). To give passengers comfort, Vistara has also introduced a ‘premium economy class' on this route. Schedule of flights to/from Abu Dhabi, effective from October 1, will be Mumbai-Abu Dhabi (flight UK 0255) Daily 1910 Hrs 2040 Hrs and Abu Dhabi-Mumbai (flight UK 0256) Daily 2140 Hrs 0235 Hrs (+1).

“The airline has been steadily strengthening our presence in the UAE and the rest of the Gulf region. We are excited to add Abu Dhabi to our growing international network. UAE's flourishing business, trade, and tourism make Abu Dhabi a perfect fit for our network. We are confident that travellers will appreciate the choice of flying India and South Asia's best airline on this route,” said Kannan on Saturday during the launch of the operation.

The airline, which is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited, has a fleet of 53 aircraft and has flown more than 35 million customers since starting operations.

Further, Vistara also introduced the twice-daily flight service to Jaipur from Mumbai on September 30. The airline announced that it has sent out an Airbus A320 Neo aircraft equipped with three classes — business, premium economy, and economy on this route.

By adding new locations and increasing frequency for specific routes, the airline has been aiming to increase its aircraft network's domestic and international reach. The opening of a new route will facilitate travel by increasing the flow of people between the cities. Vistara's overseas destinations are Bangkok, Dubai, Dhaka, Frankfurt, Jeddah, Kathmandu, London Heathrow, Male, Paris, and Singapore.

(With inputs from PTI)