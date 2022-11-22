Indian Air Force gets Kanpur-1 Vintage Prototype Aircraft, to be displayed at IAF Heritage Centre- Check PICS

The Indian Air Force (IAF) takes a step ahead in achieving the dream of ‘Make In India.’ In a solemn ceremony, the IAF received the “Kanpur-1 Vintage Prototype Aircraft.” The ceremony was held at IAF's upcoming Heritage Centre in Chandigarh where the taking over of this indigenous machine was hosted at the Aeronautical Engineering division of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh. The single-engine rare machine had been designed and built by late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh VSM 1, MBE in 1958. This aircraft is a testimony to be seen as a moment of glory for future generations to understand the significance of self-reliance, innovation, and the dream of ‘Make in India.’

The Kanpur-1 will be displayed along with other aircraft in the IAF Heritage Centre. The aircraft has been received by Air Marshal R Radhish, AVSM VM, SASO, HQ Western Air Command, and Baldev Setia, Director, PEC. This vintage queen aircraft said to be gifted to PEC by AVM Harjinder Singh in 1967 shares a strong bond with aviation heritage.

Also read: Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda Airport to soon get second runway? Chhattisgarh govt seeks permission

The Air Marshal brought out that having this aircraft in the IAF Heritage Centre will not only hold heritage values but also build a strong relationship between Punjab Engineering College and the Indian Air Force.

The upcoming IAF Heritage Centre at Chandigarh received the 'Kanpur 1 Heritage Prototype Aircraft' of 1958 era from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.



Gifted by then AVM Harjinder Singh, the aircraft signifies the glorious beginnings of a self reliant aviation industry. pic.twitter.com/80s4uznneF November 22, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, SASO Air Marshal R Radhish expressed his pleasure to see the contribution of PEC whereas in 1964, 17 students as the first batch of this division joined IAF and another half joined DGCA.

Some of the names still known are AVM SS Dhillon, AVM PPS Kahlon, Wg Cdr HD Talwar Wg Cdr SS Virdi. Wg Cdr RC Chaudhary and Wg Car NK Kohli.

The IAF Heritage Centre is tipped as a dream project of the Chandigarh administration visualized by the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandy, Banwari Lal Purohit, and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff last year only. The IAF Heritage Centre will comprise artifacts, simulators, and interactive boards, to highlight the various facets of IAF.

It will showcase the important role played by IAF in humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief, besides the war. It will also house various vintage aircraft. This projection at the heritage centre will go a long way to motivate and inspire the youth to get associated with the IAF as their career.

The ceremony was attended by the senior Air Force Officers, including Air Vice Marshal GK Mohan Air Officer Commanding, Advance HQs WAC; Air Cmde Mansij Lal Air Officer Commanding, 12 Wing; Air Cmde Rajeev Shrivastava Air Officer Commanding, 3 BRD; Gp Capt PS Lamba VSM, OIC Heritage Centre; Gp Capt V Anil Kumar, Station Commander 1 TETTRA; Wg Cdr Arun Verma, Attached to Heritage Centre and Sqn Ldr Amit Tiwari, ADC to Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.

(With inputs from IANS)