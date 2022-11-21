Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda Airport to soon get second runway? Chhattisgarh govt seeks permission

To increase flight services and to prove ease in commuting to passengers, the Chhattisgarh government is planning to construct another runway at Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda Airport. To get this approved, the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday stated that the state government will reserve land for constructing a second runway at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur and seek the Centre's permission for the same. The chief minister made the announcement while chairing a meeting of the urban administration and development department at his official residence here.

Baghel directed officials to initiate the process of developing an aerocity near Raipur airport, the official from the public relations department said.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that the state government will identify and reserve land for constructing another runway at Raipur airport to increase the frequency of flights, he said. The state government will make efforts to get permission from the Centre in this regard, the official said.

The chief minister also sanctioned Rs 147 crore for road repair works in the urban bodies and said the collectors will have the right to choose the agency which will undertake the work, he added.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is working relentlessly to give airports a new look with world class facilities for the convenience of passengers. Recently, AAI revealed the new design for Jabalpur airport which will soon be getting a revamped look.

This new terminal building will have modern world-class facilities to provide comfort and convenience to travellers. The new terminal is likely to be constructed and commissioned by March 2023. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) stated that this new terminal building will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours. Madhya Pradesh Govt handed over 483 acres of land to AAI for development work in 2015, total land measuring 774 acres.

(With inputs from PTI)