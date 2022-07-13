NewsAviation
INDIGO

Indigo, Go First ‘sick leave protest’ to be resolved shortly: DGCA

IndiGo and Go First airlines have been facing problems because of the aircraft maintenance technicians who went on mass sick leave to protest for their low salaries, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 06:26 PM IST
  • On July 2, around 55 per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed
  • IndiGo has started taking disciplinary action against the technicians who went on mass sick leave
  • DGCA hopes the situation will be resolved shortly

Aircraft maintenance technicians at IndiGo and Go First continue to take sick days in protest of their lower pay, according to the aviation regulator DGCA. The organization expressed hope that the situation will soon change. According to it, these airlines' flight operations have continued to run normally during this time. Moreover, the aviation watchdog authority also mentioned that they are monitoring the situation and hope that the situation will be resolved soon.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. As of now, operations are normal. Hopefully, it will be resolved shortly," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

IndiGo has started taking disciplinary action against the technicians who went on mass sick leave in the last six days protesting against low pay, sources said. A significant section of Go First aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) also went on sick leave during the past four days to protest against their low salaries.

Also read: Indigo to take action against technicians who took mass leave on July 2

Indian carriers, which were badly hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, had cut the salaries of their employees to save cash. On July 2, around 55 per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members went on leave, with sources saying they reportedly went for an Air India recruitment drive.

With inputs from PTI

