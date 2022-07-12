Indigo to take action against technicians who took mass leave on July 2

The aircraft maintenance technicians who took a collective five days of sickness absence to protest their low pay have been subject to disciplinary action by IndiGo. According to PTI, the airline has requested that the concerned technicians visit the company's doctor with the required documentation so that the carrier can confirm whether or not they were genuinely ill. An email from IndiGo to one of these technicians who took sick leave on July 10 stated that the airline's operations are impacted by such an absence without prior notification.

"Therefore...You are directed to meet our company doctors immediately along with necessary medical documents to substantiate your medical condition," it mentioned. The airline did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.

The email said that since the airline has not been able to get in touch with the technician, he should urgently take an appointment with the company doctor. In case he does not take the appointment, the airline will conclude that he is "voluntarily staying away from work and treat it appropriately".

During the last five days, a sizeable number of the airline's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave to protest against their low salaries. However, IndiGo had on Monday said it will "rationalise" the salaries of its aircraft maintenance technicians and remove "anomalies caused by the pandemic", according to an internal communication.

On July 2, around 55 per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.

IndiGo had slashed the salaries of a large section of its employees when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways, and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes, and this has created a churn in the aviation industry, with many employees looking for greener pastures.