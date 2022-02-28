हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

IndiGo to operate flights to Hungary and Romania to bring back Indians

For now, the airline has decided to operate one flight each to Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania). The flights will be operated through Istanbul. 

IndiGo to operate flights to Hungary and Romania to bring back Indians
Image for representation

After Air India, IndiGo will operate flights to Budapest and Bucharest to bring back Indians who are stranded in Ukraine, according to an airline official.

For now, the airline has decided to operate one flight each to Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania). The flights will be operated through Istanbul. Earlier, the carrier was scheduled to operate two flights to Budapest.

The official sources on February 27 said the schedule has been revised and now one flight will leave for Budapest from Istanbul on February 28 and return to Delhi on March 1.

Also read: Kerala govt to pay for domestic airfare of students arriving in Air India flights

Another flight will leave from Istanbul to Bucharest on February 28 and return to Delhi on March 1, as per the official. The reason for the revision in schedule could not be immediately ascertained.

Amid the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government is bringing back its citizens stranded in Ukraine. Currently, Air India is operating evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians in the Eastern European country. 

With inputs from PTI 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndigoUkraineAir IndiaRussia
Next
Story

Residential EV charging guidebook to launch today in Delhi, details HERE

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: 'Russian soldiers making armour for women and children'