IndiGo to operate flights to Hungary and Romania to bring back Indians

After Air India, IndiGo will operate flights to Budapest and Bucharest to bring back Indians who are stranded in Ukraine, according to an airline official.

For now, the airline has decided to operate one flight each to Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania). The flights will be operated through Istanbul. Earlier, the carrier was scheduled to operate two flights to Budapest.

The official sources on February 27 said the schedule has been revised and now one flight will leave for Budapest from Istanbul on February 28 and return to Delhi on March 1.

Another flight will leave from Istanbul to Bucharest on February 28 and return to Delhi on March 1, as per the official. The reason for the revision in schedule could not be immediately ascertained.

Amid the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government is bringing back its citizens stranded in Ukraine. Currently, Air India is operating evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians in the Eastern European country.

With inputs from PTI

