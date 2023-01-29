Kolkata-Bound Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Lucknow Airport After Bird Hit
The Air Asia flight going from Lucknow to Kolkata had to make an emergency landing at the city's airport after suffering a bird strike after take-off, reports ANI.
The Air Asia flight going from Lucknow to Kolkata had to make an emergency landing at the same airport after suffering a bird strike on Sunday afternoon. It is to be noted that the bird struck the plane during take-off, following which the plane returned to the airport, and the passengers were deboarded.
