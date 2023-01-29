Passenger on Mumbai-Bound Indigo Flight Tries to Open Emergency Exit Mid-Air; Booked

A passenger on a Nagpur-Mumbai flight was booked for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit door while the flight was still in the air before landing. Based on ANI's report, the flight crew members took prompt action and alerted the captain, after which the passenger was appropriately cautioned. Taking against the passenger, a case has been registered a case against the person for tampering with the emergency exit of the aircraft. It is to be noted that all the passengers of the flight were safe after the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred on the IndiGo flight 6E-5274 right before it landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Sharing information on the incident, the airline said in a statement, "A passenger travelling on a flight Nagpur to Mumbai, allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing. The crew on board alerted the captain, and the passenger was appropriately cautioned."

This is not the first time the incident of such an unruly passenger has come to light. A few days ago, a passenger on another IndiGo flight between Chennai and Tiruchirappalli on December 10 of last year opened the emergency door, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, as the aeroplane hadn't taken off yet, there weren't any negative events.