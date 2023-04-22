Kriti Sanon Flies Economy Class In IndiGo Flight; Fans Share Glimpse In Viral Video: Watch

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently ditched the first-class flight and took a seat in the economy class of an IndiGo flight. The actor was spotted by her fans walking down the aisle. A video shared by one of her co-passenger shows the actor maintaining a low profile and walking the distance without attracting any attention. The Shehzada actress kept her mask on during the flight; however, she was still spotted by one of the paparazzi onboard.

Based on the video, the passengers in the aircraft seem unaware of the actress's presence on board, except the person making the video. Furthermore, Kriti Sanon catches the person making the video and can be seen looking directly at the camera while she continues to go from the far end of the aircraft toward the main gate.

Also read: Pilot Flies Amid Firework Show, Shares Cockpit View Of Flight: Watch Viral Video

During her journey, the actor can be seen wearing a white dress while also comforting herself with a pink stall. While she can also be seen following the public safety norms by wearing a black mask.

After the video was shared on social media, many users came forward to appreciate Kriti Sanon, one of the social media users wrote, "Freaking pretty." Another user wrote, "it’s good to see they are as normal beings as anybody."

The information on her journey is still scarce as it is not known which route the actor was travelling. Furthermore, actors travelling in economy class is rare. Usually, the superstars prefer to make their commute using private jets and other such facilities that help in maintaining their privacy. However, a few actors at times change the pattern.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was spotted travelling on an IndiGo flight. Like Kriti Sanon, she maintained a low profile but was captured while walking down the aisle of the plane. Before that, Kriti Sanon's Shehzada co-star Kartik Aaryan was spotted travelling on an IndiGo Jodhpur-Mumbai flight. However, unlike Deepika and Kriti, Kartik Aaryan got the attention of his co-passengers and received roaring applause from the people onboard. Furthermore, the actor seemed to be comfortable and clicked smiling selfies with his co-passengers.