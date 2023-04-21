Pilot Flies Amid Firework Show, Shares Cockpit View Of Flight: Watch Viral Video

Pilots, when flying their aircraft, have a bird-eye view of everything on Earth. Sometimes these views can be jaw-dropping. The same goes for a video shared on social media, where a pilot witnessed and recorded something that seems straight out of a movie. The aviator recorded a firework from his cockpit while flying amidst the crackers going off in the air. Now, the clip of the man flying amidst bursting colourful fireworks is going viral on the internet.

The clip shared on Reddit shows the pilot sitting in his cockpit. The video starts with showing the cockpit view while a bunch of blue and red lights can be seen in the background. A few seconds in, the pilot flies forward, and firecrackers in the sky can be seen flying all around him. By the looks of it, the pilot seems to be extremely close to the bursting crackers. Meanwhile, a streak of flame can be seen coming out of the aircraft's wings.

After a while, the pilot seems to be taking the plane higher in a vertical climb; at the time, in the background, the bursting firecrackers form a flower-like pattern. After a while, the aviator returns the plane to its initial position. During this time, the number of firecrackers around the plane keeps on increasing, forming a pattern of different colors.

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption saying, "Fireworks show view from the cockpit." Up to 4K people have given upvotes on the video, while many others have reacted to it. Reacting to the video, one of the users said, "One of the best things I've seen on Reddit. Thank you for sharing!" While another user appreciated the job of the pilot, "That guy has a cool job." Another user said, "Everything about this show was epic. Well done Sun N Fun."