Man buys elderly couple food on their first flight, receives MIXED REACTIONS from netizens

The Internet is full of amazing stories, and we too came across something interesting on LinkedIn, which we thought of sharing with you folks as well. We bumped into a post from Amitabh Shah, who hails from Gujarat, and his post shares a rather sweet story. The man was flying from Delhi to Kanpur when he saw an elderly couple in the boarding area. He reveals that they look tired, as they came to the airport from a faraway village in Uttar Pradesh after an 8-hour-long bus ride. Amitabh could gauge that they were travelling via a flight for the first time and looked confused about further boarding procedures.

Well, Amitabh helped the couple with boarding, and he later found out that they sat in the row right ahead of him. The couple asked him to click a picture of them seated in the plane, which they wanted to send to their daughter to let her know that they are safe and had boarded the plane.

Moreover, Amitabh shared, “When the Airhostess came to serve food, they declined but clearly seemed hungry and thirsty for hours. I told the air hostess to give them paneer sandwiches and juices & to tell them it was complimentary as they were lucky customers to win a free meal. Of course, I paid for it when they were not seeing. They simply ‘smiled’ at me as we landed and went our own ways.”

Soon after Amitabh shared the story, it received mixed reactions from netizens. While some commented, “Good Act !! Kindness and Publicity? Why man..why?”, users also appreciated the man’s efforts and offered praises to him - “Appreciate the good gesture, really commendable to be subtle and bring joy to the people. Another interesting fact that is visible from this narrative is that we need to be proud that air travel is being experienced by all sections of people based on the fact the next generations are motivated to give an experience to their near and dear ones. Thank you for the kind gesture which is really assuring in different dimensions!”