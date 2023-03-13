Mumbai International Airport Records 4 Million Passengers In Feb'23, Surpassing Pre-Covid Levels Again

Mumbai’s CSMIA started the year rather warmly with increasing demand for air travel. Now in February 2023, the Mumbai International Airport recorded over 4 million passengers, once again surpassing the pre-covid level passenger mark, implying a robust demand for air travel through Mumbai. The rise in passenger volume is led by growing demand for domestic leisure travel and various other segments of travel, across India as well as the continued passenger confidence in CSMIA.The year 2023 started on a positive note, with CSMIA catering to around 4.5 mn passengers in January. With the same zeal and continued momentum, CSMIA hosted over 4 million passengers across 24,292 flights, which is 57% higher when compared to February 2022 flight movements.

Of the overall passenger movement, the airport witnessed approx. 75% domestic passenger traffic and the rest 25% was the share for international passengers. Moreover, with 3.9 mn passenger traffic recorded in Feb 2020, the airport has achieved a 2% growth over the pre-covid levels.

On February 12, the overall domestic air passenger traffic touched 4,37,800 on 2,935 departures in a single day across India. Civil aviation ministry commented, saying "Indian Aviation reaches new heights as domestic aviation operations soar higher with the highest ever post-Covid passenger movement.” The uptick in air passenger movement is a positive sign and a testament to the nations trust and rising confidence in the safety standards and improved customer experience by CSMIA and the aviation industry alike.

Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continue to hold the top spot as the three international destinations with highest passenger traffic through Mumbai. Similarly, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa continue to retain their position as the top three preferred domestic destinations. CSMIA currently acts as a gateway to 65 domestic and 47 international destinations for passengers from Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

With pent-up demand for travel and the excitement of summer vacations, CSMIA is more than prepared to meet the growing demand. CSMIA aims to offer all travellers transiting through the airport a best-in-class travel experience. With a therapeutic shopping experience, wholesome dining, access to lounges, and Pranaam services, CSMIA strives to be a Gateway to Goodness for all its travellers.